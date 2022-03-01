Olam swings to $265m net profit in second half

Agri-food trader Olam International announced an improved set of results across 2021 yesterday, with net profit for the second half ended Dec 31 last year totalling $264.9 million, compared with a loss of $87 million a year ago.

Revenue for the same period rose 29 per cent to $24.2 billion, from $18.7 billion a year ago.

A second interim dividend of 4.5 cents per share was recommended for the half year, up from four cents declared a year ago. Details of the payment of the dividend will be announced later.

For the full year, net profit was up 179.4 per cent to a record $686.4 million on strong operating profit growth and significantly lower exceptional losses compared with the year before. Revenue was up 31.2 per cent to $47 billion due to higher prices across most products and commodities.

Olam noted that its reorganisation plan has driven performance across the group. The company had in 2020 said it would reorganise its business into three units to unlock long-term value.

These are Olam Food Ingredients (OFI), which consists of the company's cocoa, coffee, edible nuts, spices and dairy businesses; Olam Global Agri (OGA), which comprises the grains and animal feed, edible oils, rice, cotton and commodity financial services businesses; and Olam International, which will focus on investing in start-ups involved in digital technology and sustainability after OFI and OGA are spun off.

In an update on its reorganisation plans, the company noted that OFI is set to list in the second quarter of this year, with a concurrent primary listing in London and a secondary listing in Singapore. As for OGA, the company is exploring a sale of significant minority stakes in Olam Agri, and/or a potential initial public offering and demerger.

Olam co-founder and chief executive Sunny Verghese said: "We continue to be optimistic regarding the prospects for all three operating groups as they are right at the centre of key global food and consumer trends."

Shares of Olam closed up 0.6 per cent at $1.72 yesterday.

THE BUSINESS TIMES