Olam H2 profit up 15.4% to $230.8 million, IPO for agriculture unit delayed again

SINGAPORE – Olam Group said its initial public offering (IPO) for its agriculture unit will no longer take place in the first half of 2024, as it announced its half-year results on Feb 28.

It also announced a share buyback programme up to a maximum 5 per cent of its outstanding shares within the current mandate and renewal of this mandate at the upcoming annual general meeting in April.

Olam shares jumped 6.5 cents, or 7.2 per cent, to 96.5 cents, as at 9.52am on Feb 28.

Co-founder and chief executive Sunny Verghese said the group remains committed to pursuing the listings of Olam Food Ingredients (OFI) and Olam Agri.

“We will, however, retain flexibility around the sequencing of the two proposed listings and explore other strategic options to unlock value for shareholders,” he added.

The Olam Agri IPO will not take place in the first half of 2024 as the regulatory framework is still being finalised in Saudi Arabia to enable the listing of foreign companies and issuance of Saudi Depositary Receipts on the Saudi Exchange, Olam Group said in a press release.

It added that it will consider internal and external factors, such as the business performance of all three operating groups, prevailing capital market conditions and global macroeconomic developments as well as receiving all necessary regulatory approvals.

Reuters reported in May 2023 that the Olam Agri dual listing in Singapore and Saudi Arabia could raise as much as US$1 billion (S$1.3 billion), citing sources.

Meanwhile, OFI was initially slated to be listed in London and Singapore in the second quarter of 2022.

The group posted a 15.4 per cent rise in net profit to $230.8 million for the second half ended December, from about $200 million a year ago.

This came despite a 10.8 per cent fall in revenue to $23.6 billion, which was offset by a drop in direct operating expenses of 11.9 per cent.

Olam saw growth in earnings before interest and tax (Ebit) in both OFI and Olam Agri segments. Ebit grew 19.3 per cent to $952.3 million.

Mr Verghese said: “The double-digit Ebit growth at both OFI and Olam Agri in H2 2023 reflects their differentiated, unique business propositions and solid execution post reorganisation.

“We are confident of our growth prospects and are taking steps to ensure we continue to drive returns for investors amid a challenging macroeconomic backdrop and uncertain geopolitical conditions.”

Olam’s full-year earnings fell 55.7 per cent to $278.7 million.

Operational profit growth was offset by a $401.9 million increase in net finance costs on higher interest rates, lower owners’ share of profit from Olam Agri due to the sale of a 35.4 per cent stake in the business, and a higher net exceptional loss of $179.4 million compared with $152.4 million in financial year 2022.

Its board recommended a final dividend of four cents per share, taking full-year dividend to seven cents per share, compared to 8.5 cents in 2022.