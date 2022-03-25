Olam Group to sell 35% stake in Olam Agri for $1.68 billion, sees potential unit IPO

BENGALURU (REUTERS) - Singapore-based commodity trader Olam Group said on Friday (March 25) it plans to sell a 35 per cent stake in unit Olam Agri to Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Co (Salic) for US$1.24 billion (S$1.68 billion), setting the path for a potential IPO and demerger of the unit.

Olam Agri, one of the three operating groups formed in early 2020 following the re-organisation of the Olam Group, gets an implied valuation of US$3.5 billion through the potential deal.

"Secondary placement for Olam Agri would lead to an immediate unlocking of value for our shareholders, set a benchmark valuation for future IPO and demerger of Olam Agri," Olam Group chief executive officer Sunny Verghese said.

Olam Group delayed the planned second-quarter London listing of its food ingredients unit on Thursday, a deal that sources had said could raise about £2 billion (S$3.58 billion), citing market volatility amid the war in Ukraine.

"Our partnership with Olam will expand Salic's international footprint and increase access to strategic commodities," Salic's group CEO Sulaiman AlRumaih said.

Salic is a unit of the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia.

