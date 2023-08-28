OKP unit awarded $188.3m LTA contract to construct new cycling path network

SINGAPORE - A unit of OKP Holdings has been awarded a $188.3 million contract from the Land Transport Authority (LTA) to construct a new cycling path network in Singapore.

The new network is under the next phase of LTA’s Islandwide Cycling Network programme, and will pass through seven towns: Geylang, Hougang, Kaki Bukit, Marine Parade, Potong Pasir, Sengkang and Serangoon.

Under the contract, Or Kim Peow Contractors will be involved in the construction, supervision and completion of cycling paths and shared paths, OKP said in a statement on Monday.

It will also be involved in the construction of associated works, such as the reconstruction and reinstatement of infrastructure; the planting, transplanting and removal of trees and other landscaping, as well as all other ancillary works.

The 18-month contract was awarded on Aug 18, and is expected to be completed by Feb 17, 2025.

This marks the third contract awarded to OKP by LTA in a year. The contract will bring the group’s current net construction order book to $572 million, with contracts extending to 2026.

Earlier in February, the group was awarded a 36-month contract worth $95.9 million for the maintenance of roads, road-related and commuter-related facilities along the south-east sector.

In November 2022, it secured a 48-month contract worth $100.3 million from LTA for the construction of covered linkways and cycling paths at new MRT stations along the new Thomson-East Coast Line, Circle Line 6 extension, North East Line extension and Downtown Line.

Mr Or Toh Wat, group managing director of OKP Holdings, said: “We are pleased to participate in the next phase of LTA’s Islandwide Cycling Network programme, and are committed (to) the smooth delivery of this construction project to improve active mobility and greater connectivity for users across Singapore.”

Shares of OKP Holdings closed flat at 22 cents on Monday before the announcement. THE BUSINESS TIMES