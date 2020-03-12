Oil swings intensify as price war between big producers deepens

SYDNEY (BLOOMBERG) - Oil prices began trading marginally higher in Asia on Thursday (March 12) after the deepening war for market share and declaration of the coronavirus as an epidemic sends volatility close to records.

Futures in New York were up 1 per cent, after tumbling 4 per cent on Wednesday. The battle for market share intensified as Saudi Aramco announced plans to boost oil production capacity to 13 million barrels a day and Abu Dhabi National Oil Co vowed to pump as much as possible next month.

The market remains highly volatile, with one gauge of price swings in New York crude just shy of its highest on record. That was after oil joined a broad asset market rout Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling into a bear market, as the coronavirus officially became a pandemic, while the US mulled fresh travel restrictions.

The oil market's underlying bearishness was reflected in the nearest timespread for the global Brent benchmark which has sunk deeper into a contango structure, signaling oversupply. The marker is at its weakest since 2016, creating incentive for traders to book tankers to store oil they can sell later at a profit.

Opec now expects there will effectively be no growth in global oil demand this year, slashing its forecasts as the coronavirus hits the world economy.