Oil spikes, gold soars, stocks in Asia plunge after attack on US facilities in Iraq

TOKYO (BLOOMBERG, AFP) - Oil prices soared and stocks sank on Wednesday morning (Jan 8) after Iran started an attack on a military base in Iraq hosting American troops, escalating tensions in the Middle East.

US oil futures jumped as Iran state TV said it started operation "Martyr Soleimani" at dawn with several rockets being fired at the Ayn al-Asad base.

West Texas Intermediate crude soared as much as 4.4 per cent to US$65.48 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. They were were up 3.9 per cent at US$65.13 a barrel at 8:13am in Singapore.

"It is frightening to think about the possible range of outcomes with this," Di Zhou, a fund manager at Thornburg Investment Management, told Bloomberg TV. "We are closely monitoring this evolving."

Tokyo stocks opened sharply lower. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index dropped 1.57 per cent in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 1.35 per cent. Australia's ASX 200 index was down 0.5 per cent.

Futures on the S&P 500 Index slid 1.2 per cent as of 8:41am in Tokyo.

Spot gold rose 2 per cent to US$1,605.32 an ounce. The precious metal is considered a safe haven asset.

Crude oil has risen 6 per cent since the US assassinated General Qassem Soleimani last week sparking a furious reaction from Teheran and pledges that it would retaliate. While flows from the Middle East still continue to be unimpeded for now, the risk of disruption is spooking the oil market amid warnings that energy facilities could be targeted.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps told Iranian state television that further responses will be on the way in response to the Soleimani strike last week.