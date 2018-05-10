Oil soars after Trump nixes Iran nuclear deal, US stocks rally

NEW YORK (REUTERS)- Crude oil prices rose more than 3 per cent on Wednesday (May 9) after US President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from a nuclear accord with Iran, a move that helped lift equity markets as Exxon Mobil, Chevron and other oil majors rallied.

Contracts for Brent, the global crude benchmark, and its US counterpart climbed to highs last seen in November 2014 after Trump on Tuesday abandoned the deal and announced the"highest level" of sanctions against Iran.

Trump's action raises the risk of conflict in the Middle East and casts uncertainty over oil supplies in an already tight market.

US crude rose US$2.08 to settle at US$71.14 per barrel and Brent settled up US$2.36 at US$77.21.

The energy sector in equity markets rallied, helping lift European stocks, a gauge of world equity performance and the broad US market.

"It's the clear leader today. It's overwhelming almost all the other sectors in terms of its impact on today's market action," said Michael Arone, chief investment strategist at State Street Global Advisors in Boston.

Exxon Mobil closed up 2.36 per cent, Chevron gained 1.70 per cent, Royal Dutch Shell added 3.38 per cent and BP advanced 3.92 per cent.

While crude oil prices have rallied over the past 12 months, energy stocks have basically gone nowhere, which helped their gains on Wednesday, Arone said.

US crude since the end of March 2017 surged 46 per cent, while the S&P energy sector rose 9.2 per cent over that period. So far this quarter the energy index is up 12.5 per cent.

"Now we're starting to see that gap close, so this could be a bit of a short-term rally for the energy sector," he said.

MSCI's gauge of equity performance in 47 countries rose 0.61 per cent. Exxon and BP were the second- and third-largest contributors earlier in the session. Technology stars Alphabet and Facebook later led stocks higher.

Energy added the most points to the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of regional stocks, which closed up 0.74 per cent, led by Royal Dutch Shell and BP. Total was the fifth-largest gainer.

On Wall Street the technology sector led stocks higher, but the S&P energy sector was the biggest percentage gainer at 2.03 per cent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 182.33 points, or 0.75 per cent, to 24,542.54. The S&P 500 gained 25.87 points, or 0.97 per cent, to 2,697.79 and the Nasdaq Composite added 73.00 points, or 1 per cent, to 7,339.91.

Equities have recently traded in a range on concerns about US-China trade negotiations, differing views between the Federal Reserve and investors over inflation and the economy, and the notion that earnings and growth have peaked, Arone said.

"Those things certainly have the market in a bit of a sideways pattern," he said.

The dollar fell from its strongest levels in 2018 against a basket of currencies because of mild profit-taking, but the greenback was expected to resume its rise as a result of solid US economic growth and further monetary tightening by the Fed.

A bounce in the euro, which dropped to a low for the year in early trading, helped weaken the dollar.

"There's a little exhaustion with the long-dollar trade, but I don't think we've reached the end of it yet," said Ilya Gofshteyn, FX and global macro strategist at Standard Chartered Bank in New York.

The dollar index was little changed, with the euro up 0.1 per cent to US$1.1850. The Japanese yen weakened 0.54 per cent versus the greenback to 109.70 per dollar.

The yield on the benchmark US Treasury note rose back above 3 per cent, pushing prices down 10/32.

Gold prices slid as safe-haven buying failed to kick in after the US withdrawal from the Iran nuclear accord.

US gold futures for June delivery settled down 70 cents at US$1,313 per ounce.

"The fact that the cat is out of the bag and we have the announcement (on Iran) - that has removed some of the geopolitical support for gold," said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank in Copenhagen.