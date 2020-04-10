Oil slumps on disappointment with Opec supply deal

NEW YORK (REUTERS) - Oil prices slumped on Thursday (April 9), giving back an earlier 10 per cent surge as investors reacted negatively to the emerging supply-cut agreement between members of Opec and its allies in response to the global fuel demand collapse due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Oil producers led by Saudi Arabia and Russia tried to hammer out an agreement that would address growing oversupply amid a 30 per cent drop in worldwide fuel demand.

However, analysts said that the production group may end up cutting less than the market hoped, adding that the demand destruction from the pandemic-induced recession was too great a problem to tackle easily.

"Until the extreme social distancing/economic shutdown measures are significantly relaxed across North America, Europe and parts of Asia, any Opec+ supply cuts are simply playing catch up at best," said Roger Read, senior energy analyst at Wells Fargo.

The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies including Russia, a group known as Opec+, had bandied about curbs of 15 million to 20 million barrels per day (bpd), or 15 per cent to 20 per cent of global supplies.

However, Iran's oil minister said a production cut of 10 million bpd is just for May and June 2020. From July until the end of 2020 there will be a production cut of 8 million bpd, and starting January 2021, there will be a 6 million bpd cut.

"The numbers they put in are not going to get the job done,"said John Kilduff, partner at hedge fund Again Capital .

"A lot of hope got priced into this market over the past several days. They needed to move mountains here and they maybe moved a hill."

US futures settled down US$2.33, or 9.3 per cent, to US$22.76 a barrel while Brent closed US$1.36, or 4.1 per cent, lower at US$31.48 a barrel.

A cut of 10 million bpd would be the biggest output cut ever agreed by Opec, but Russia has insisted it will only reduce output if the United States joins the deal. Other large producers like Canada and Brazil have already voiced support for cuts, though those nations are cutting output now due to market forces.

The United States has not said it will mandate output reductions. Instead, it has noted that market forces are already causing producers to pull back, as it expects its output to fall by nearly 2 million bpd by next year.

Further evidence of the pullback came with weekly figures on US oil rig count falling by 58 this week to 504 to its lowest level since December 2016.

Oil importing countries, meanwhile, may announce crude oil purchases, International Energy Agency executive director Fatih Birol told al-Arabiya TV.

Following the Opec+ meeting, energy ministers from the Group of 20 major economies are set to meet on Friday.

The last Opec meeting in early March ended acrimoniously, with Russia and Saudi Arabia unable to come to an agreement to curb output as the virus spread, adding to the slump in prices.