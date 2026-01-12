Oil rises for third day as Iranian protests raise spectre of disruption

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The possibility of a disruption to Iran’s daily exports of almost two million barrels has tempered concerns over a global glut that has caused a slump in prices and made investors increasingly bearish.

SINGAPORE – Oil rose for a third day as escalating protests in Iran threatened supply from OPEC’s fourth-biggest producer.

Brent climbed towards US$64 a barrel on Jan 12 after jumping almost 6 per cent over Jan 8 and 9, the biggest two-day gain since October, while West Texas Intermediate was near US$60.

US President Donald Trump threatened repercussions if the Iranian authorities target demonstrators, while Tehran warned the US and Israel against any intervention.

The possibility of a disruption to Iran’s daily exports of almost two million barrels has tempered concerns over a global glut that has caused a slump in prices and made investors increasingly bearish. The scale of risk has shown up clearest in options markets, where the skew towards bullish calls is the biggest for US crude futures since July.

The Iranian turmoil has also shifted the focus away from Venezuela. Mr Trump on Jan 10 signed an executive order to safeguard the Latin American country’s oil revenue held in US Treasury accounts from the nation’s creditors, but broader political uncertainty could still suppress much-needed investment.

The US President on Jan 9 summoned leaders of oil majors, including Chevron, Exxon Mobil and ConocoPhillips, to a summit at the White House to discuss Venezuela. There, Mr Trump pledged US$100 billion (S$128.6 billion) of the companies’ capital towards rebuilding the oil sector in Venezuela, a member of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries, even as executives expressed caution and Exxon’s head called the nation “uninvestable”. Mr Trump said in response that he might block Exxon from investing in Venezuela

Meanwhile, Ukraine targeted three drilling platforms in the Caspian Sea owned by Russian oil major Lukoil, in the latest move to weaken Moscow’s access to funds to fuel the almost four-year-old war. BLOOMBERG