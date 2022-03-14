Oil resumes decline as Iran, Russia and Fed jostle for limelight

NEW YORK (REUTERS, BLOOMBERG) - Oil resumed its decline on Monday (March 14), following a tumultuous week that saw prices whipsaw wildly, after a US official said Russia was showing signs it might be willing to have substantive negotiations over Ukraine.

Brent crude futures fell US$1.82, or 1.6 per cent, to US$110.85 a barrel by 6.47am Singapore time. WTI crude futures fell US$2.41, or 2.2 per cent, to US$106.92 a barrel.

Brent last week was down 4.8 per cent after hitting US$139.13 on March 7. US crude recorded a weekly drop of 5.7 per cent after touching a high of US$130.50 on March 7. Both contracts last touched those price peaks in 2008.

Investors have been concerned about a tighter oil market following Russia’s action. Prices fell last week as traders assessed potential improvements to the supply outlook that has been disrupted by the Ukraine crisis.

Russia is showing signs it might be willing to have substantive negotiations over Ukraine, even as Moscow is intent on “destroying” its neighbor, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Sunday.

Russia-Ukraine talks are not taking place right now but will continue on Monday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying on Sunday by the RIA news agency.

Mr Peskov made the comments after Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said Ukraine and Russia were actively conducting talks on Sunday.

Russia said on Sunday it was counting on China to help it withstand the economic blow from Western sanctions over the war in Ukraine, but the United States warned Beijing not to provide that lifeline.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, who is due to meet with China’s top diplomat Yang Jiechi in Rome on Monday, warned Beijing it would “absolutely” face consequences if it helped Moscow evade sweeping sanctions over the war in Ukraine.

Global markets have been in turmoil as prices of energy, metals and food soar to record highs amid widespread condemnation of Russia. A flare-up of virus cases in China is also causing some concerns about oil demand.

Iran carried out a missile strike in Iraq following the suspension of talks on Friday between Iran and world powers to restore a 2015 nuclear deal. Russia had sought US guarantees that sanctions imposed for its invasion of Ukraine wouldn’t affect its planned partnership with Iran. The setback may plunge the Persian Gulf into another cycle of violence.

While Russia has been hit with harsh sanctions and the US has banned imports of its crude, funds to the nation may not be completely choked off yet. India is said to be working out a mechanism to facilitate trade using local currencies, while supertankers were still being booked to load Russian oil off Denmark. At least some ships will be for cargoes that traded prior to the invasion.

Global benchmark Brent remains deep in backwardation, a bullish structure where near-dated contracts are more expensive than later-dated ones, signaling tight supply. The prompt timespread was US$3.57 a barrel in backwardation, compared with US$1.39 at the start of last month.