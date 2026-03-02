Oil prices surge 13% in first trades after start of US-Iran conflict

Follow our live coverage here.

SINGAPORE – Oil prices jumped as much as 13 per cent as trading resumed amid a widening aerial conflict in the Middle East between Iran and the combined forces of the United States and Israel.



Brent crude, a key global benchmark for oil prices, surged as high as US$82.37 per barrel in early trade, the highest since January 2025. It pulled back a tad to trade at US$79.86 – still 9.5 per cent higher than the close on Feb 27 and up about 30 per cent since the start of 2026.

The US oil benchmark – West Texas Intermediate crude – rose 6.95 per cent to US$71.68 after touching US$75.33 earlier, the highest since June 2025.

Rallying crude prices represent the market’s concern about supplies coming through the Strait of Hormuz - a narrow waterway connecting the Persian Gulf to the Indian Ocean that handles a fifth of the world’s oil and large volumes of l iquefied natural gas (LNG) .

Some 15 million barrels of crude oil and 290 million cubic metres of LNG pass through the strait per day, from the Middle East to mainly Asia and Europe.

Analysts said tanker traffic through the strait has largely halted, with a self-imposed pause since the conflict began on Feb 28 as insurers warned ship owners they would cancel policies and raise coverage prices for the region.