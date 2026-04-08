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SINGAPORE – Oil plunged on April 8 after US President Donald Trump pushed back a crucial deadline as negotiations advance to secure a ceasefire that would reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, sank 14.7 per cent to US$93.20 a barrel as at 8.10am Singapore time, after Mr Trump agreed to the two-week ceasefire with just hours to go before a deadline he set for Iran to strike a peace deal. The US oil benchmark, West Texas Intermediate (WTI), was down 15.1 per cent to US$93.20.

“I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks,” Mr Trump said in a post on Truth Social. The decision to hold off on attacking Iran is “subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz.”

The near-closure of that vital waterway – which normally sees the transit of about a fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas – has roiled energy markets, with US oil gaining almost 70 per cent since the conflict started at the end of February. The curtailment of shipments is expected to leave more than 9 million barrels a day of oil output from key Middle Eastern producers shut in during April, according to US government estimates.

“The physical system won’t snap back quickly. Restarting shut-in wells, repositioning crews and vessels, and rebuilding refinery inventories will take months,” said Robert Rennie, head of commodity research at Westpac Banking. “In that environment, it’s hard to see Brent sustainably trading much below US$90–US$95 in the near term, assuming a ceasefire materialises at all.”

The lead-up to the 8pm Eastern Time deadline was marked by military escalation and increasingly bellicose threats from the US president aimed at Iran, including a post saying “a whole civilization will die tonight.”

Earlier in the day, American forces struck sites on the Islamic Republic’s Kharg Island similar to those that were hit in a round of attacks last month, but didn’t target energy infrastructure, according to US officials.

Speaking earlier in Budapest, Vice President JD Vance said he’s confident Iran will issue a response in time. But he also hinted at a military operation that would surpass anything the US and Israel have waged so far. BLOOMBERG