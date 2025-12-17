Straitstimes.com header logo

Oil prices jump as Trump orders blockade of sanctioned oil tankers leaving, entering Venezuela

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Ionic, a crude oil tanker involved in transporting Venezuelan oil which was recently seized by the US., is docked in San Francisco, Venezuela, on Dec 13, 2025.

Ionic, a tanker involved in transporting Venezuelan oil which was recently seized by the US., was docked in San Francisco, Venezuela, on Dec 13.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Follow topic:

TOKYO – Oil prices climbed sharply on Dec 17 after US President Donald Trump ordered “a total and complete”

blockade of all sanctioned oil tankers entering and leaving Venezuela

, raising fresh geopolitical tensions at a time of concerns over demand.

Brent crude futures were up 53 US cents or 0.9 per cent at US$59.46 a barrel at 0105 GMT (9.05am in Singapore) while US West Texas Intermediate crude rose 55 US cents or 1 per cent to US$55.82 a barrel.

Oil prices settled near five-year lows in the previous session on progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks, as a deal may see western sanctions on Moscow eased, freeing up supply even as the market grapples with fragile global demand.

Mr Trump on Dec 16 ordered a blockade of all sanctioned oil tankers entering and leaving Venezuela, adding that he now regarded the nation’s rulers as a foreign terrorist organisation.

The move could potentially impact 0.4-0.5 million barrels of oil per day, lifting prices by US$1-2 per barrel, according to a US oil trader.

It is unclear how the United States will impose the blockade against the sanctioned vessels, and whether Mr Trump will turn to the Coast Guard to interdict vessels like he did last week.

In recent months, the US has moved warships into the region. Mr Trump’s latest comments came a week after the US seized a sanctioned oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela, stepping up a pressure campaign on the government of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, who Mr Trump has blamed for drugs entering the US.

Since the seizure, Venezuelan crude exports have fallen sharply. While many vessels picking up oil in Venezuela are under sanctions, others transporting the country’s oil and crude from Iran and Russia have not been sanctioned. REUTERS

More on this topic
Trump orders blockade of sanctioned oil tankers leaving, entering Venezuela
Explainer-Why is the Trump administration putting pressure on Venezuela?
See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.