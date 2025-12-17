Oil prices jump as Trump orders blockade of sanctioned oil tankers leaving, entering Venezuela

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Ionic, a tanker involved in transporting Venezuelan oil which was recently seized by the US., was docked in San Francisco, Venezuela, on Dec 13.

TOKYO – Oil prices climbed sharply on Dec 17 after US President Donald Trump ordered “a total and complete” blockade of all sanctioned oil tankers entering and leaving Venezuela , raising fresh geopolitical tensions at a time of concerns over demand.

Brent crude futures were up 53 US cents or 0.9 per cent at US$59.46 a barrel at 0105 GMT (9.05am in Singapore) while US West Texas Intermediate crude rose 55 US cents or 1 per cent to US$55.82 a barrel.

Oil prices settled near five-year lows in the previous session on progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks, as a deal may see western sanctions on Moscow eased, freeing up supply even as the market grapples with fragile global demand.

Mr Trump on Dec 16 ordered a blockade of all sanctioned oil tankers entering and leaving Venezuela, adding that he now regarded the nation’s rulers as a foreign terrorist organisation.

The move could potentially impact 0.4-0.5 million barrels of oil per day, lifting prices by US$1-2 per barrel, according to a US oil trader.

It is unclear how the United States will impose the blockade against the sanctioned vessels, and whether Mr Trump will turn to the Coast Guard to interdict vessels like he did last week.

In recent months, the US has moved warships into the region. Mr Trump’s latest comments came a week after the US seized a sanctioned oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela, stepping up a pressure campaign on the government of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, who Mr Trump has blamed for drugs entering the US.

Since the seizure, Venezuelan crude exports have fallen sharply. While many vessels picking up oil in Venezuela are under sanctions, others transporting the country’s oil and crude from Iran and Russia have not been sanctioned. REUTERS