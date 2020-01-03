Oil soars, US dollar stumbles after US air strike kills top Iranian commander in Iraq

SINGAPORE (BLOOMBERG, REUTERS) - Oil spiked and the US dollar stumbled as tensions in the Middle East flared after a US strike near Baghdad international airport killed a top Iranian general.

Oil futures in New York and London surged as much as 4 per cent after the attack. Brent surged 4.4 per cent to US$69.16 and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) jumped 4.3 per cent to US$63.84.

The strike killed Qassem Soleimani, the Iranian general who led the Revolutionary Guards' Quds force, according to two people familiar with the matter. US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Thursday that America was ready to deploy more force in Iraq after an attack on its embassy in Baghdad this week.

The US and Iran are already facing off over President Donald Trump's crippling economic campaign against Tehran and suspected Iranian reprisals. Saudi Arabia's energy facilities as well as foreign tankers in and around the Persian Gulf have been the target of several attacks over the past year - a region that includes Opec's five biggest producers.

"I expect tensions in the region to now intensify," said Howie Lee, a Singapore-based economist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. "Going into an election year in the US, the maximum pressure campaign by President Trump on Iran may intensify further."

In the currency markets, the Japanese yen led other safe-haven assets, with the US dollar easing 0.46 per cent to 108.07 yen following the news, breaching several layers of chart support and reaching its lowest since early November. The euro also dipped to a three-week low at 120.78 yen.

The yen is often used as a safe harbour during times of global tensions given Japan's status as the world's largest creditor nation. A holiday in Tokyo also made for thin conditions, exaggerating the move.

So far on Friday, there had been no repeat of the "flash crash" of Jan 3 last year when massive stop-loss selling swept through an illiquid holiday-hit market. Regulators have been on alert for any signs of strain and trade was thin but orderly.

The dollar had benefited from US economic outperformance for much of 2019, though the recent easing in US-China trade concerns has boosted optimism that this year could favour other major nations.

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar slipped 0.1 per cent to 96.732 but stayed above the recent six-month low around 96.355.

The US strike escalates an already tense three-way situation between the US and major oil producers Iran and Iraq. The US embassy compound in Baghdad was stormed by protesters this week after a rare direct American assault on an Iran-backed militia in the country.

The two Middle East countries combined pumped more than 6.7 million barrels a day of oil last month, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, more than one-fifth of Opec output.