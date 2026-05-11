Oil prices jump after Trump says Iran’s peace offer is ‘unacceptable’

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, advanced as much as 3.5 per cent to US$104.80 a barrel.

SINGAPORE - Oil surged after US President Donald Trump rejected Iran’s latest response to his proposal to end the war in the Middle East, prolonging the effective closure of the crucial Strait of Hormuz.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, advanced as much as 3.5 per cent to US$104.80 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate climbed to near US$99.

In a social media post, Mr Trump said the response was “TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE” as the two sides struggle to maintain a fragile ceasefire following a series of flareups in hostilities.

The near-closure of Hormuz since the start of the war at the end of February has choked off supplies of crude, natural gas and fuels to global customers, driving up energy prices and raising inflation fears. The International Energy Agency says the conflict is causing the biggest supply shock in history.

Tehran offered to transfer some of its stockpile of highly enriched uranium to a third country, but rejected the idea of dismantling its nuclear facilities, the Wall Street Journal reported. Iran disputed the report, according to the nation’s semi-official news agency Tasnim.

A drone strike on May 10 that briefly set a cargo vessel ablaze off Qatar in the Persian Gulf marked the latest shipping attack in the region since the ceasefire began in early April. The United Arab Emirates and Kuwait said they had intercepted hostile drones.

The market will only normalise in 2027 should shipping through Hormuz remain curtailed for more than a few weeks from now, Saudi Aramco chief executive officer Amin Nasser said on May 10. The company has redirected some oil flows through its Yanbu port on the west coast to offset lost supplies.

Wall Street is growing increasingly convinced that shipping via the Strait of Hormuz will remain impaired into the second half of 2026. A majority of respondents to a Goldman Sachs survey expected flows through the narrow waterway to be disrupted beyond the end of June.

There has been a trickle of supply that has made it through the strait, with the UAE and Saudi Arabia successfully sneaking several tankers out, but total flows remain just a fraction of what they were before the war. Qatar also managed to get a liquefied natural gas shipment out, its first since the conflict began.

In an interview on CBS’s 60 Minutes on May 10, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that the war with Iran is “not over.” He said there is more work needed to dismantle the country’s nuclear capability and to remove its stockpile of highly enriched uranium.

Mr Trump is scheduled to meet President Xi Jinping this week, and US officials said on May 10 that he is expected to press the Chinese leader over the Asian nation’s approach to Iran. Revenue that China provides to Iran as well as potential weapons exports would be among topics discussed. BLOOMBERG