Oil dives below US$100 on China demand concern

SINGAPORE (BLOOMBERG) - The heat is coming out of the oil market, and fast.

West Texas Intermediate oil futures have shed more than 20 per cent since closing at the highest since 2008 a week ago, dropping below US$100 a barrel on Tuesday (March 15).

US crude futures fell by more than US$6 to US$96.70 a barrel at around 10am Singapore time, while Brent crude futures were also down more than US$6 to US$100.05.

Over the last week, oil prices have fluctuated wildly, with intraday swings for global benchmark Brent crude eclipsing US$20.

The latest developments to rattle the market is a resurgence of Covid-19 cases in China, the world's biggest oil importer, and what appears to be progress in ceasefire talks between Ukraine and Russia. While there are still concerns that the disruption to Russian crude flows is squeezing an already tight market, the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and others have been quick to point out that there is no shortage.

"Sentiment in commodity markets remains driven by headlines, with talks between Russia and Ukraine raising hopes that supply disruptions will be minimal," said Mr Daniel Hynes, a senior commodity strategist at Australia and New Zealand Banking Group. "This should see oil prices come under increasing pressure. However, it doesn't reflect the fundamental picture, with Russian oil becoming increasingly isolated."

Buyers continue to shun Russian crude, with a cargo of its flagship Urals grade remaining unsold, even after traders cut the price to a record discount. However, Russian oil producer Surgutneftegas is offering buyers some financing flexibility to keep crude flowing, while India is working out a mechanism to facilitate trade using local currencies.

Ukraine's main negotiator said it was working on a potential ceasefire with Russia before talks were paused so each side could take stock. The United States and China also had a "substantial discussion" in their first high-level meeting on the war. The Federal Reserve, meanwhile, is expected to start tightening monetary policy this week, which is weighing on markets in general.

British lawmakers were told by consultant Energy Aspects that the nation may have to ration products like natural gas and diesel if the war in Europe continues. Consumers are already feeling the pain at the pump, with prices of transport fuels rising across the globe.

China's latest virus outbreak, with growing clusters spawned by the highly infectious Omicron variant in some of its most developed cities and economic zones, is an unprecedented challenge for the country's Covid-19-zero strategy. The authorities have now locked down Langfang city in the northern province of Hebei a day after isolating the 17.5 million residents of Shenzhen.