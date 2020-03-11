Oil jumps 10% after historic rout as lawmakers weigh stimulus

LONDON (BLOOMBERG) - Oil bounced back from its biggest plunge in 29 years on Tuesday (March 10) on hopes the US government will intervene to shield against the fallout of the coronavirus and a producer battle for market share.

Futures jumped more than 10 per cent in New York, the most since September, after Monday's historic 25 per cent slump. US President Donald Trump vowed "substantial" economic measures to combat the coronavirus' impact. He's also pitched economic relief for the travel and hospitality sector, while some Republican senators have suggested a federal bailout for the shale industry.

West Texas Intermediate crude for April delivery rose US$3.23 to settle at US$34.36 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the largest jump since the attack on Saudi oil facilities in September last year.

Brent for May settlement advanced 8.3 per cent, or US$2.86, to settle at US$37.22 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange.

"Markets are rallying on signs there may be fiscal stimulus by the White House," said Rebecca Babin, a senior equity trader at CIBC Private Wealth Management. "It's all still so fragile and reactionary right now though."

The Trump administration's willingness to provide stimulus comes as the collapse in oil prices spurred an indiscriminate sell-off in markets already reeling from the coronavirus. The US has ramped up its response to the market-share war waged by Russia and Saudi Arabia as the collapse of the OPEC+ alliance threatens the American shale industry.

The US suspended a planned sale of 12 million barrels of oil from the nation's emergency reserves. Trump also spoke with Mohammed bin Salman by phone before the Saudi crown prince escalated the oil-price war Tuesday by increasing production, according to two people familiar with the call.

"The US getting involved is a positive," said Mike Hiley, head of OTC energy trading with LPS Partners. "It's clear they're concerned this price move threatens the viability of US shale industry."

State-owned Saudi Aramco said it will boost production by 12.3 million barrels a day in April, exceeding the kingdom's maximum sustainable rate of production, after slashing its official crude prices over the weekend.

Russia's largest producer said it will ramp up output next month, though Energy Minister Alexander Novak repeated that further cooperation with OPEC remains possible.

The unprecedented supply-demand shock poses a serious threat to the US shale boom with the potential to push crude prices to 2016 and 2008 lows in the short-term, according to IHS Markit.

The turmoil also reverberated across time-spreads and options. Brent for prompt delivery collapsed against later shipments. The structure, known as contango, is a sign of bearishness and oversupply and makes it profitable for physical traders to buy crude and put it into storage.

Meanwhile, the American Petroleum Institute is said to have reported that US crude stockpiles increased 6.41 million barrels last week. The median forecast of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg before a government report Wednesday shows analysts are predicting a build of 1.7 million barrels.