Oil extends retreat as China battles worsening Covid-19 outbreak

SYDNEY (BLOOMBERG) - Oil fell on Monday (April 4) as traders tracked a worsening Covid-19 outbreak in China and prospects for additional crude releases from government stockpiles.

West Texas Intermediate dropped below US$99 a barrel in early Asian trade after sinking 13 per cent last week.

China is grappling with a renewed coronavirus outbreak that is harming crude demand. Shanghai's 25 million residents are almost all under some form of lockdown as the country added more than 13,000 daily infections, with state media reporting a case infected with a new subtype.

The US oil benchmark tumbled last week after Biden administration announced a massive release of crude from strategic reserves to combat prices that have been buoyed by the war in Ukraine. Japan and the UK will also tap stockpiles, while New Zealand may participate too. After the US move, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. pared price forecasts while remaining broadly bullish on oil's outlook.

Traders were also tracking stop-start talks to restore a 2015 nuclear accord with Iran after Tehran said that it's close to reaching an agreement with the United States. If concluded, a pact may boost official Iranian crude exports.

Although prices have eased, leading players remain wary. Vitol Group, the biggest independent crude trader, warned at the weekend that prices had fallen to levels that didn't reflect risks including disruptions to Russian exports.