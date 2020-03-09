Oil dives 31% in worst loss since 1991 Gulf War as price war erupts; stock futures plunge

SINGAPORE (BLOOMBERG, REUTERS) - Oil markets tumbled the most since the Gulf War in 1991 on Monday (March 9) after the disintegration of the Opec+ alliance triggered an all-out price-war among the world's biggest producers.

In one of the most dramatic bouts of selling ever, Brent futures sunk by 31 per cent in a matter of seconds after the open of trading in Asia on Monday after already suffering their biggest loss since the global financial crisis at the end of last week. As Brent collapsed as low as US$31 a barrel, Goldman Sachs Group warned prices could drop into the US$20s.

Hammered by a collapse in demand due to the coronavirus, the oil market sank deeper into chaos on the prospect of a supply free-for-all. Saudi Arabia over the weekend slashed its official prices by the most in at least 20 years and signaled to buyers it would ramp up output - an unambiguous declaration of intent to flood the market with crude. Russia said its companies were free to pump as much as they could.

"It's unbelievable, the market was overwhelmed by a wave of selling at the open," said Andy Lipow, president of Houston energy consultancy Lipow Oil Associates LLC. "Opec+ has clearly surprised the market by engaging in a price war to gain market share."

Stock futures tumbled in overnight trading on Sunday in New York as as investors fled to bonds to hedge the economic shock of the coronavirus and oil price crash.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged about 1,078 points, pointing to a more than 1,000-point loss at Monday’s open, CNBC reported. The S&P 500 futures indicated a 4 per cent drop at the open. Futures for the U.S. 10-year Treasury note jumped 28 ticks in early trade, pointing to fresh record lows for yields.

Asian share markets were also set for a beating on Monday, with Nikkei futures down 4.5 per cent and trading 1,200 points below the cash close on Friday. The safe-haven yen jumped 1.6 per cent as emerging market currencies with exposure to oil, including the Russian rouble and Mexican peso dropped.

Aramco's unprecedented pricing move came just hours after the talks between Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies ended in dramatic failure. The breakup of the alliance effectively ends the cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Russia that has underpinned oil prices since 2016.

The cuts in monthly pricing by state producer Saudi Aramco were the first indication of how the Saudis will respond, an opening salvo in the impending price war. Offering huge discounts in Asia, Europe and the US, the world's biggest exporter will be hoping to entice refiners to purchase Saudi crude at the expense of other suppliers.

Related Story Opec to try to stem oil price plunge amid coronavirus slowdown

Related Story Interactive: How coronavirus is spreading across the world

At the same time, Aramco has privately told some market participants it plans to raise production well above 10 million barrels a day next month and could even reach a record 12 million barrels a day, according to people familiar with the conversations, who asked not to be named to protect commercial relations.

Brent for May settlement tumbled as much as US$14.25 a barrel to US$31.02 on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange. That's the biggest intra-day loss since the US-led bombing of Iraq in January 1991. It pared back some of those losses to US$35.76 a barrel by 6:25am in Singapore, down US$9.51.

West Texas Intermediate crude slid as much as 27 per cent, or US$11.28, to US$30 a barrel. Trading was frozen for the first few minutes of trading because of the scale of the loss.

The prospect of another price war is spooking traders who will remember the crash that began in 2014, when an explosion in US shale production prompted Opec to open the spigots in an attempt to suppress prices and curtail shale output.

That strategy ended in failure, with shale producers proving too resilient and Brent crude tumbling below US$30 a barrel in 2016 amid a global glut of crude. And it was that crash that prompted Opec to club together with Russia and others to curtail output and help shore up their oil-dependent economies.