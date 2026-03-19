Oil and gas prices surge after Iran attacks major Qatari plant

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Qatar’s Ras Laffan Industrial City, which houses the world’s largest LNG export plant, suffered “extensive damage” after the strike, the authorities said.

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LONDON – Oil and European natural gas prices surged after Iran carried out an attack on a major LNG site in Qatar, after earlier warnings from Tehran on threats to energy facilities across the Gulf.

The most-active contract for West Texas Intermediate advanced as much as 3.3 per cent to US$98.60 a barrel in early Asian hours on March 19, after Brent crude earlier climbed 3.8 per cent to settle at US$107.38 on March 18.

Europe’s gas benchmark jumped 6 per cent on March 18, according to data from ICE Futures Europe.

Qatar’s Ras Laffan Industrial City, the complex that houses the world’s largest liquefied natural gas export plant, suffered “extensive damage” after the strike, the authorities said on March 18.

The Ras Laffan site was among those named earlier by Iran in a list of energy assets across the region that it could target in response to attacks on its upstream industry. The latest move represents a further escalation as the conflict spreads, threatening not just shipment flows but the outlook for future production because of damaged infrastructure.

The war has wrought chaos across the Middle East, choking off the Strait of Hormuz to shipping and slashing a swath of oil and gas production. However, Iran’s upstream energy industry had previously been largely spared until now, helping to contain the prospect of an escalation that could have a bigger impact on supply.

On its part, Tehran warned on March 18 of imminent retaliation against refining, petrochemical and natural gas assets in the region after its own giant South Pars gas field and associated assets were struck.

The price increases suggest traders are pricing in a risk of slower resumption to production when the conflict ends, said Mr Tom Marzec-Manser, director for Europe gas and LNG at Wood Mackenzie.

“The possibility of damage to output has now increased,” he said. “Even once the Strait of Hormuz reopens it could take considerably longer for flows to normalise.”

As well as effectively halting Hormuz, the conflict has seen Iran lashing out across the region since the war began at the end of February. The outsized hit to Middle Eastern supplies versus the rest of the world has driven some regional grades above US$150 a barrel, while US futures, damped in part by expected emergency reserve releases, closed near US$96.

The result has already been a big reduction in oil production in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Iraq, while Qatar halted liquefied natural gas output at the world’s biggest plant.

Iran’s South Pars gas field is important for supply to the domestic market as well as to neighbouring Iraq and Turkey. Associated oil and petrochemical assets were also struck at Asaluyeh.

Energy targets

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said energy sites in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Qatar “have become direct and legitimate targets” following the attack, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

The South Pars attack would mark the first on Iran’s upstream facilities since the war began. While the US struck oil export hub Kharg Island late last week, it limited that attack to military targets.

“New attacks bring the attention back to the physical supply reality of the war – curtailments in energy tighten every day,” said Rabobank energy strategist Florence Schmit.

The sites that Iran listed, all of which have at least some kind of US interest, were:

The Ras Laffan refinery and the Mesaieed petrochemical complex in Qatar

The Samref refinery and the Jubail petrochemical complex in Saudi Arabia

The Al Hosn gas asset in the UAE

Saudi Aramco is evacuating the Samref and Jubail facilities as a precautionary step following the issuance of the list by Iran, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Some other sites identified by Iran were also being evacuated, including the Al Hosn gas asset, and Qatar’s Ras Laffan refinery and Mesaieed petrochemical complex, according to separate people familiar with the matter.

Al Hosn is the former name of the venture operating the UAE’s Shah field. Adnoc had already shut down operations at Shah after the field was attacked by drones, sparking a fire, late on March 13 .

South Pars is Iran’s biggest gas field, which reached a record 730 million cubic meters of daily production in 2025, according to the Iranian Oil Ministry’s official news service, Shana. That is half of what the whole of Europe was consuming on average in 2025 . bloomberg