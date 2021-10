Billionaire Oei Hong Leong yesterday called into question an audited statement listing the emoluments paid to directors of Raffles Education Corporation (REC), and accused the company of obfuscating and avoiding answering his earlier queries.

"You seem to suggest that the S.164A statement confirmed by BDO as an independent third party auditor is conclusive," Mr Oei wrote in his letter, which The Straits Times was copied on.