OCBC to offer physical gold trading and storage to wealthy clients, institutions in Singapore

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The move marks the OCBC's entry into the physical gold business, expanding beyond its existing paper gold offerings.

SINGAPORE – Wealthy investors will soon be able to buy and store physical gold bars with OCBC Bank, as demand for holding bullion in Singapore grows amid persistent geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty.

The service will be available from June 10 to OCBC’s institutional clients, as well as high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients of its private banking arm, Bank of Singapore.

The move marks the bank’s entry into the physical gold business, expanding beyond its existing paper gold offerings.

Clients will be able to purchase either 1kg bars or larger 400-troy-ounce bars weighing about 12.4kg. The bars will be individually allocated and identified by serial numbers, giving investors direct ownership of specific bars rather than a claim on a pooled reserve.

The new service will allow Bank of Singapore clients who previously transacted in physical gold through a US-based entity to do so via OCBC instead. The bank declined to identify the US entity.

Bank of Singapore said gold bullion holdings under the previous arrangement have grown more than 40 per cent since the end of 2025, with ultra-high-net-worth clients accounting for the vast majority of those assets.

But its clients have increasingly expressed a preference for holding bullion locally and transacting through Singapore-based entities amid heightened geopolitical tensions and macroeconomic uncertainty.

OCBC head of global markets Kenneth Lai said the group’s physical gold trading and custodian capabilities represent a “strategic expansion” of its market-making capabilities in precious metals.

“While we have started with institutional and private banking clients, over time we are looking to expand to other client segments and offer them a comprehensive range of physical gold investment and hedging solutions,” he soaid.

The bank already offers paper gold and silver investments through its Precious Metals Account, allowing transactions from as little as 0.01 ounce.

Customers can also gain exposure to gold through the LionGlobal Singapore Physical Gold Fund, the LionGlobal Singapore Physical Gold exchange-traded fund (ETF) and selected investment-linked insurance products offered by Great Eastern, in which OCBC owns a majority stake.

Before OCBC’s entry into physical gold, UOB was the only local bank that offered physical gold and silver trading for investors.

In March, the Monetary Authority of Singapore and the Singapore Bullion Market Association outlined plans to boost the Republic’s position as a gold trading centre.

These include developing gold-related capital market products to support price discovery and liquidity, establishing internationally aligned standards for vaulting and logistics and building a clearing system to support over-the-counter trades of 400-troy-ounce bars and 1kg bars.

Retail investors in Singapore already have a range of options to gain exposure to gold, including exchange-traded funds (ETFs), unit trusts and paper gold products.

Those seeking direct ownership can also purchase physical gold bars and coins from bullion dealers and banks, although storage and insurance costs may apply.