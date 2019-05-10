OCBC Q1 profit rises 11% to $1.23b, beating estimates

SINGAPORE - Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd beat market estimates with an 11 per cent rise in first quarter net profit to $1.23 billion from $1.11 billion a year ago, driven by broad-based growth, while net interest income grew 8 per cent.

Net profit beat the $1.16 billion average estimate of five analysts, according to data from Refinitiv.

Singapore's second-biggest listed lender saw growth across its banking, wealth management and insurance franchise, it said in a regulatory filing on Friday (May 10).

OCBC is the last local bank to report results.

Earnings per share was 28.3 cents, up from 26.3 cents the year prior. No interim dividend was declared for the quarter as the bank pays dividend on a semi-annual basis, it said.

The last of the three local banks to report Q1 results, OCBC said total income for the first quarter rose 15 per cent to $2.68 million, from $2.33 billion a year ago.

Net interest income "grew to a new high" by 8 per cent to $1.53 billion, from $1.42 billion a year ago, from healthy asset growth and a rise in net interest margin (NIM).

NIM rose nine basis points to 1.76 per cent from 1.67 per cent a year ago, mainly due to higher asset yields in a rising interest rate environment and an increase in gapping income from money market placements.

Customer loans grew 5 per cent to $259 billion, from $247 billion a year ago due to broad-based growth across key markets.

Non-interest income, meanwhile, grew 24 per cent to $1.14 billion from $918 million the year before.

On outlook, OCBC Bank CEO Samuel Tsien said the bank would continue to stay watchful of the progress of trade negotiations between the United States and China, developments in financial markets and conclusion of a number of elections in the region.

When it comes to sustainable financing, the bank also made "significant strides" to grow the financing of renewable energy projects and pledged to stop new coal-fired power plant financing, he said.

"With our strong funding and capital position, we are very well-placed to ride on new opportunities as they are presented and will continue to deepen our presence in our core businesses and markets," Mr Tsien added.