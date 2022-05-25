OCBC data centre to get new cooling system by end-2022 to cut carbon emissions

SINGAPORE - OCBC Bank is planning to put in place a new cooling system at its regional data centre in Singapore by the end of this year to help it become greener.

The "rack-based" cooling system is one of the latest energy-efficient cooling methods for data centres, the local bank said on Wednesday (May 25) as it announced broad efforts to reduce its carbon footprint globally.

It allows cooling units to be installed closer to servers in the data centre, so that cooling is more targeted.

With the system in place, OCBC expects its data centre's carbon emissions to be cut by more than 400 tonnes every year, the equivalent of removing almost 400 cars from roads annually.

OCBC's $240 million data centre, located in the eastern part of the country, contributes 40 per cent of the bank's carbon emissions in Singapore. The six-storey facility has been operational since 2017.

Data centres have been in the spotlight here amid global warming concerns since they are huge carbon emitters because of how much energy they consume to run servers and keep them cool.

For instance, the Singapore Government has put in place a moratorium since 2019 that paused the release of state land for data centres and the development of new ones on existing state land.

This was so that the Government could review how to grow the industry more sustainably in a way consistent with Singapore's climate change commitments.

In 2020, data centres - which facilitate data exchange, processing and storage so that online services can be delivered - accounted for 7 per cent of total electricity consumption in Singapore.

There are more than 70 operational data centres in Singapore as at last year.

Efforts have been made here and elsewhere to make data centres greener.

In June last year, the National University of Singapore, Nanyang Technological University and data centre stakeholders established a new $23 million research programme to develop innovative and sustainable cooling solutions for data centres located in tropical locations.

The aim is to cut energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions by up to 25 per cent as compared with conventional data centres which are traditionally cooled by air.

If the technologies are adopted industry-wide across the entire tropical region, energy use from the data centre industry could be lowered by at least 40 per cent.