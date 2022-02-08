Nvidia to withdraw from acquisition of SoftBank's Arm

SAN FRANCISCO (BLOOMBERG) - Nvidia Corp is abandoning its purchase of Arm from SoftBank Group, according to sources, bowing to regulatory opposition and ending what would have been the chip industry's largest deal.

SoftBank now plans to proceed with an initial public offering (IPO) of Arm, in lieu of the deal, according to the sources, who asked not to be identified because the move is not yet public.

The IPO is expected to happen in the fiscal year ending March 2023.

Arm chief executive Simon Segars has resigned, handing the job to president Rene Haas, according to the sources. The move was not related to the demise of the deal, one of the people said.

Mr Segars was one of Arm's first employees and worked his way up through the ranks to become CEO in 2013. He continued to lead the company after it was acquired by SoftBank in 2016.

The Financial Times reported earlier that the transaction collapsed on Monday (Feb 7).

Last month, Bloomberg reported that Nvidia was preparing to wind down the deal.

SoftBank and Arm are entitled to keep US$2 billion (S$2.68 billion) that Nvidia paid at signing, including a US$1.25 billion break-up fee.

Nvidia, Arm and SoftBank representatives declined to comment.

Nvidia announced the acquisition in September 2020, aiming to take control of chip technology that is used in everything from phones to factory equipment. But the US$40 billion transaction faced opposition from the start. Arm's own customers scorned the idea, and regulators vowed to give it close scrutiny.

The purchase was dealt its most severe blow when the United States Federal Trade Commission sued to block it in December last year, arguing that Nvidia would gain too much control over chip designs used by the world's biggest technology companies. The agreement also needed approval in the European Union and China, as well as Britain, where Arm is based - none of which appeared poised to clear the transaction.

Arm's value has always been its neutrality, something that SoftBank, which does not compete with any of the technology's customers, was able to maintain. When Nvidia announced the deal, concerns grew that either its value would be destroyed by the change in ownership or opposition would scuttle its chances of getting sign-off from governments around the world.

Bloomberg reported on Jan. 25 that Nvidia was quietly preparing to abandon the purchase. The Santa Clara, California-based company told partners that it did not expect the transaction to close.