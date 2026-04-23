Straitstimes.com header logo

Nvidia supplier SK Hynix Q1 profit soars 406% on AI boom

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SK Hynix reported a 37.6 trillion won (S$32.4 billion) operating profit for the January-March period, up from 7.4 trillion won a year earlier.

SK Hynix reported a 37.6 trillion won (S$32.4 billion) operating profit for the January-March period, up from 7.4 trillion won a year earlier.

PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

DeeperDive is a beta AI feature. Refer to full articles for the facts.

Google Preferred Source badge

SEOUL - South Korea’s SK Hynix posted a 406 per cent jump in first-quarter operating profit to a record on April 23, as the artificial intelligence boom drove strong demand for both advanced and conventional memory chip products.

“As AI evolves from large model training to the stage of agentic AI, which repeatedly performs real-time inference across various service environments, the foundation for memory demand is expanding across both DRAM and NAND flash,” SK Hynix said in a statement.

The Nvidia supplier reported a 37.6 trillion won (S$32.4 billion) operating profit for the January-March period, up from 7.4 trillion won a year earlier.

That was in line with a 37.9 trillion won forecast by LSEG SmartEstimate, which is weighted toward analysts who are more consistently accurate.

Quarterly revenue surged 198 per cent to 52.6 trillion won. REUTERS

More on this topic
Singapore key exports surge 15.3% in March on AI-driven electronics demand
Samsung flags jump in quarterly profit as AI chip demand drives up prices
See more on

Semiconductors

AI/artificial intelligence

South Korea

Company results

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.