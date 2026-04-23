Nvidia supplier SK Hynix Q1 profit soars 406% on AI boom

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SK Hynix reported a 37.6 trillion won (S$32.4 billion) operating profit for the January-March period, up from 7.4 trillion won a year earlier.

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SEOUL - South Korea’s SK Hynix posted a 406 per cent jump in first-quarter operating profit to a record on April 23, as the artificial intelligence boom drove strong demand for both advanced and conventional memory chip products.

“As AI evolves from large model training to the stage of agentic AI, which repeatedly performs real-time inference across various service environments, the foundation for memory demand is expanding across both DRAM and NAND flash,” SK Hynix said in a statement.

The Nvidia supplier reported a 37.6 trillion won (S$32.4 billion) operating profit for the January-March period, up from 7.4 trillion won a year earlier.

That was in line with a 37.9 trillion won forecast by LSEG SmartEstimate, which is weighted toward analysts who are more consistently accurate.

Quarterly revenue surged 198 per cent to 52.6 trillion won. REUTERS