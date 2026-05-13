Nvidia CEO pay package shrinks 27% on smaller stock awards

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Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s total pay fell 27 per cent to US$36.3 million (S$46.2 million) in fiscal 2026 as the value of his stock awards declined.

San Francisco – The total pay package for Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang dropped 27 per cent to US$36.3 million (S$46.2 million) in fiscal 2026 after the value of his stock awards declined.

Equity awards – the biggest component in Mr Huang’s compensation – slipped 36 per cent to US$24.8 million in the fiscal year that ended Jan 25, according to a regulatory filing on May 12. In 2025, he received US$38.8 million in stock awards, bringing his total pay to US$49.9 million.

Although Nvidia remains the world’s most valuable company, the explosive gains in its shares have slowed in the past year. After tripling in 2023 and more than doubling in 2024, they rose 39 per cent in 2025.

The stock is up 18 per cent so far in 2026, making it one of the slowest performers among major chip companies.

Mr Huang’s salary was little changed at US$1.5 million in fiscal 2026, while his non-equity incentive plan compensation remained steady at US$6 million. BLOOMBERG