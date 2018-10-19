NTU innovation unit partners start-up accelerators to promote opportunities in India

SINGAPORE - Nanyang Technological University's (NTU) innovation and enterprise arm, NTUitive, together with Singapore-headquartered Govin Academy and its India partner, Startup Accelerator India (SAI), will be promoting start-up entrepreneurship opportunities between Singapore and India, under a memorandum of understanding.

The partnership aims to do this by providing a launch pad for Singaporean start-ups to expand into the India market and vice versa.

Entrepreneurs can gain insights into India's market through workshops, hackathons and internships conducted and overseen by industry leaders and mentors from Govin and NTUitive.

Govin Academy promotes entrepreneurship and innovation through bootcamps and acceleration programmes between Singapore and India, while SAI is an accelerator in India sponsored by Govin Capital. SAI focuses on healthcare tech, artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and Big Data.