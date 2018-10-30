Noble warns of another loss as restructuring costs mount

SINGAPORE (BLOOMBERG) - Noble Group warned of another quarterly loss, driven by restructuring and finance costs, as the embattled commodity trader moves toward completing a $3.5 billion rescue deal that'll hand control to creditors.

The net loss for the three months to September will be US$90 million to US$115 million, according to a filing on Monday (Oct 29). It expects to incur restructuring costs of about US$35 million, after spending more than US$100 million in the first half.

Once Asia's largest commodity trader, Noble Group's crisis has escalated in recent years as losses and defaults mounted. Creditors gather on Nov 8 to vote on its restructuring plan, which has been approved by shareholders.

In addition to restructuring costs, the company highlighted a loss of US$55 million from discontinued operations, including from assets disposed of several years ago as troubles intensified. The figure included a provision for agricultural operations sold in 2014 and 2015, as well as against the oil liquids business.

RESCUE PLAN

More than 88 per cent of creditors have acceded to the restructuring, Noble said on Monday. The deal, which is due to be completed before the end of the year, will wipe out about half of the trader's debt.

The loss left the company with a negative net asset position of US$1.1 billion, it said. Despite "constraints on liquidity and availability of competitive trade finance to support operations," Noble said implementing the debt plan should "restore shareholders' equity and create a sustainable capital structure."

Once worth more than US$10 billion, the company is now valued at about US$83 million on the Singapore Exchange.

The trader expects to report third-quarter operating income of US$40 million to US$55 million, driven by the metals business, which includes its Jamalco alumina plant in Jamaica. Prices of alumina have spiked this year on supply concerns.

While Noble continued to execute on contracted flows in the latest period, total volumes - including offtake and marketing - were lower than in the first and second quarters as the group reduced freight business volumes, it said.