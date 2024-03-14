No Signboard gets SGX nod to resume trading

SINGAPORE – Embattled restaurant operator No Signboard Holdings has received approval from Singapore’s market regulator to resume trading after a two-year share trading suspension, bourse filings dated March 13 showed.

The filings also revealed that a 6:1 share consolidation exercise approved by shareholders in November 2022 will take effect on March 22.

The consolidated shares are expected to resume trading on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) Catalist board in board lots of 100 shares on March 20.

A 6:1 share consolidation means that for every six shares a No Signboard investor owns, the person will now own one – while the value of each share will increase accordingly.

The number of consolidated shares No Signboard shareholders are entitled to will be based on their holdings as at March 21. This will be rounded down to the nearest whole consolidated share and any fractions of a consolidated share will be disregarded, the filings said.

These developments come after No Signboard’s interim chief executive Lim Teck-Ean noted in a Securities Investors Association (Singapore) dialogue with shareholders on March 13 that it had fulfilled the trade resumption conditions listed in a March 12 letter from the SGX.

The letter stated that it did not object to the company’s trading resumption proposal, provided that the company meets a number of disclosures.

Shares of No Signboard have been suspended since January 2022, due to the company being unable to demonstrate that it could continue as a going concern after the Covid-19 pandemic.

The shares last traded at 3.1 cents before they were suspended.

The group made its debut on the SGX Catalist board, priced at 28 cents, in November 2017.