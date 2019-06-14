No exploration activities in May, says gold miner Wilton Resources

SINGAPORE - Catalist-listed gold miner Wilton Resources Corporation on Friday (June 14) said that there were no exploration activities carried out in May with regard to the group's Ciemas gold project, located in West Java, Indonesia.

"The operational activity is focused on production, where the construction of a gold processing plant with the capacity of 500 tonne per day has reached its final stages," the company said.

It added that there are six prospects for its exploration activities - Cikadu, Sekolah, Cibatu, Pasir Manggu, Cibak and Cipancar, which have been explored and reported on the independent qualified person report signed last September.

Shares in Wilton Resources last traded flat at 2.3 cents on June 4.