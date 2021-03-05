No change to Straits Times Index components following March review

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - There are no changes to the constituents of the Straits Times Index (STI) following the March 2021 quarterly review.

The STI reserve list, comprising the five highest-ranking non-constituents of the STI by market capitalisation, will be Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust, Frasers Centrepoint Trust, Suntec Reit, Keppel Reit and NetLink NBN Trust.

Stocks on the reserve list will replace any constituents that become ineligible as a result of corporate actions before the next review.

FTSE Russell partners with Singapore Press Holdings - which owns The Straits Times and The Business Times - and the Singapore Exchange to jointly calculate the STI, Singapore's main stock market benchmark.

The indexes are reviewed quarterly in accordance with the index ground rules and to facilitate the inclusion of eligible initial public offering stocks.

As the STI is used as the basis for a range of financial products including exchange-traded funds, warrants, futures and other derivatives, the FTSE ST methodology ensures that the indexes accurately represent the investable universe for benchmarking purposes and can be easily replicated as the basis of index-linked products.

The next review takes place in June 2021.