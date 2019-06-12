No change to exit offer for Challenger in proposed delisting; EGM to be held on June 27

SINGAPORE - The exit offer for home-grown IT retailer Challenger will not be raised from 56 cents apiece, in its proposed voluntary delisting from the Singapore Exchange (SGX), despite pressure from minority shareholders in the earlier months.

The financial terms of the offer have been found "fair and reasonable" as well, by independent financial advisers Deloitte & Touche, according to their report in Challenger's delisting circular, filed on the SGX on Wednesday (June 12) morning.

In the circular, Challenger said its offer price exceeds the highest closing price of its shares since May 9, 2014. It also represents a premium of approximately 5.7 per cent over the last traded price of 53 cents per share, before the trading halt on March 18, ahead of its proposed delisting.

Challenger had announced on March 20 that it intends to delist, with Digileap Capital - a partnership between the Loo family and Dymon Asia Private Equity - making a cash offer at 56 cents apiece.

Mr Ng Leong Hai and four members of the Loo family, including Challenger chief executive Loo Leong Thye, hold 78.64 per cent of shares and back the delisting.

But minority shareholders, including Pangolin Investment Management which owns 2.94 per cent of Challenger, said Digileap's offer price was too low and unfair for them. A report Pangolin released in March said the fair value of the shares should be at least $1.15, not the 56 cents that Digileap Capital is offering.

In its delisting circular, Challenger reiterated that the delisting will give it more management flexibility to optimise resources and implement any operational changes.

With the company facing challenges due to weak retail sentiment and industry disruption, it may have to make changes to its business to navigate the retail environment, and dividends could be affected in such a time.

The company, which has not carried out any corporate exercise to raise cash funding on the SGX since 2007, is unlikely to require access to the Singapore capital markets to finance its operations, it said, and delisting will help it save on compliance costs also.

On Wednesday, Challenger set out the rationale for its delisting, which started when its chief executive, Mr Loo, received an offer from Pangolin in October 2017 to sell its stake in the company at 43.5 cents per share. Pangolin made another offer in March last year.

Mr Loo started considering the possibility of the delisting, but "instead of only entering into a transaction with a single shareholder, (he) wanted to make an offer to all shareholders and started looking for a partner to commence such a process", said the company.

An extraordinary general meeting, when a resolution will need to be passed to approve the delisting, will be held on June 27. The last date for lodging the proxy form for the meeting is on June 25.

If the EGM resolution is passed, with SGX approval, the company will be delisted irrespective of the number of acceptances received for the exit offer.

For it to pass, the resolution must be approved by a majority of at least 75 per cent and not be blocked by voters holding 10 per cent or more of the total shares.

In an indicative timetable, Challenger said its shares will likely be suspended from trading on July 5, and the delisting is expected to be approximately two to three weeks after a closing date of July 11.