Nissan shares dive more than 6% on opening after Ghosn arrest

TOKYO (AFP) - Shares in Nissan dived more than six per cent when trading opened on Tuesday (Nov 20) after the automaker said its chairman Carlos Ghosn faced dismissal following his arrest in Japan over alleged financial misconduct.

Nissan shares traded 6.05 per cent lower at 944.6 yen in early morning trade, after dipping to a low of 940 yen, down 6.51 per cent at one point.

Tokyo prosecutors meanwhile confirmed on Tuesday that they had arrested Ghosn a day earlier on allegations he under-reported his income over the course of several years.

In a statement, prosecutors said Ghosn had reported income of 4.9 billion yen (S$59.7 million) over five years when his actual income for that period had been nearly 10 billion yen.