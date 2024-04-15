Nike starts speeding out sneakers that will shape its future

PARIS – Nike picked the Palais Brongniart, the former home of the Paris stock exchange, as the venue for its most high-stakes product launch in years.

On display behind the Corinthian colonnade this past week were a barrage of new-product developments that Nike hopes can reignite its fortunes after a tough year.

There’s a new Alphafly built for marathoners, improved track spikes, boots for footballers and a new basketball shoe.

But the main draw was the 41st iteration of its Pegasus shoes, the centrepiece of Nike’s running business, and a premium version that the company is aggressively fast-tracking to market.

“Force and speed are part of our machine going forward,” Ms Heidi O’Neill, Nike’s president of consumer and marketplace, said in an interview. “We cut almost an entire year off of the innovation.”

These shoes, unveiled ahead of the Paris Olympics set for July, kick off a three-year product-development cycle that will shape Nike’s future, and there’s a palpable sense of urgency among top management at the world’s largest sportswear retailer.

Nike has stumbled badly over the past several quarters, with a sales slowdown and inventory issues rattling its operations. In December, CEO John Donahoe laid out a plan to cut as much as US$2 billion (S$2.7 billion) in costs over the next three years, including layoffs that will slash 2 per cent of the company’s workforce.

Wall Street has been concerned about demand for Nike shoes, worrying that it is over-reliant on older models and is not releasing enough new goods quickly. Nike expects revenue to fall by a low-single-digit percentage in the first half of its fiscal year, which starts in June. The stock was down 15 per cent in 2024 through the April 12 close.

Not living up to its potential

Mr Donahoe told investors and analysts in March that Nike is not living up to its potential, and that he will be making adjustments. He said Nike needs to refocus on sports and speed up product development to keep shoppers interested.

“Management has acknowledged a need for big changes,” Ms Lorraine Hutchinson, an analyst at BofA Securities, wrote in a note to clients. “Innovation has lagged in recent years, and new product development and launches are key to the return to growth.”

The running sector has been a particularly competitive category, with upstart brands from Switzerland’s On Holding and California-based Deckers Outdoor’s Hoka. On broke US$2 billion in revenue in 2023, and Hoka’s annual sales are over US$1 billion, taking a bite out of Nike’s market share. Berkshire Hathaway’s Brooks Running is also coming off a record year, breaking US$1 billion in sales in North America alone.

In response, Mr Donahoe has vowed to refresh Nike’s top running franchise, the Pegasus, in 2024. He said Nike would dial back supply of the existing version along with classic kicks like Air Force 1 basketball shoes to make room for newly developed items.

“Coming out of the pandemic, we became a little bit risk-averse,” said Mr John Hoke, Nike’s chief innovation officer, who was named to the new role in November. “We have a very aggressive agenda.”

The beginning of that agenda was on show in Paris, with all hands on deck. Not all went smoothly, with the high-cut bottoms of one Nike design for a women’s US Olympic uniform drawing controversy.