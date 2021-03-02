Nike executive leaves following report about son's sneaker reselling business

NEW YORK (BLOOMBERG) - Nike executive Ann Hebert abruptly left the company following a Bloomberg Businessweek report about her son operating a business reselling sneakers and using a credit card in her name.

Ms Hebert, who served as Nike vice-president and general manager of North America, departed on Monday (March 1), effective immediately, Nike said in a brief statement. She had been in the role since last June, overseeing Nike's sales, marketing and merchandising in the region.

The executive had spent more than 25 years with the company, which said it would announce a new leader for North America shortly.

Bloomberg Businessweek's latest cover article explored the story of Ms Hebert's son Joe Hebert, a college dropout who makes a living as a sneaker reseller. Known to his customers as West Coast Joe, he started reselling streetwear in high school and now flips hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of shoes each month.

Ms Hebert did not reply to e-mailed questions for that report, but a Nike representative said the executive disclosed relevant information about her son's business to Nike in 2018. The company said at the time that Ms Hebert did not violate "company policy, privileged information or conflicts of interest".

After Ms Hebert's departure, a spokesman for Nike said the executive made the decision to resign. Ms Hebert did not immediately respond to a request for comment on LinkedIn.