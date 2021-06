SINGAPORE - Used car marketplace start-up Carro - the latest local start-up to join the billion-dollar club - is looking to deepen its presence in South-east Asia.

The Singapore-headquartered firm has just raised US$360 million (S$484.4 million) in its Series C funding round, which it said puts its valuation at over US$1 billion. The round was led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2, and included insurer MSIG and Indonesia-based funds like EV Growth.