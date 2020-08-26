New Zealand stock trading interrupted again after cyber attack

WELLINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - New Zealand's stock exchange was halted early on Wednesday (Aug 26) in a possible repeat of a cyber attack that interrupted trading on Tuesday.

Prices and index updates halted around 11:23am in Wellington. A spokesman for exchange operator NZX said in a text message that the problem was "similar" to Tuesday and a statement will be issued shortly.

On Tuesday, the last hour of trading was disrupted by a "volumetric distributed denial of service attack from offshore," but NZX said it had been able to mitigate the attack and restore connectivity. The market began as normal at 10am this morning.