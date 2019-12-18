New investor offers to buy out $1.8b of Hyflux's debts to noteholders, unsecured creditors

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - A new investor has come calling on Hyflux, making an offer to buy out some of its debts, the beleaguered water treatment company disclosed on Tuesday (Dec 17).

The fresh face, a company named Aqua Munda, made its offer to holders of Hyflux's 4.25 per cent notes due in 2018 and its 4.6 per cent notes and 4.2 per cent notes due in 2019, as well as to the unsecured creditors of Hyflux and three of the company's subsidiaries.

According to the invitation notice sent to Hyflux, Aqua Munda has estimated that these debts together come up to about $1.8 billion, including contingent liabilities, which are those that may occur in the future, depending on the outcome of an uncertain event.

Eligible creditors can tender for the investor to buy over the debts between Dec 30, 2019, and Jan 10, 2020. A more detailed memorandum to set out the terms and conditions will be issued by Dec 27.

"For the avoidance of doubt, the investor retains the right in any event to choose not to accept any or all of the offers tendered by the eligible creditors," Aqua Munda added in its letter. It shall also "not be bound to give any grounds for the acceptance or rejection of any tendered offer."

Aqua Munda is a live company that lists an address on the 27th floor of Ocean Financial Centre, and gives its main business as the "manufacture of water treatment, waste treatment, and oilfield chemicals".

The firm's offer is the latest twist in the Hyflux saga. The once-firm, which sought court protection for debt restructuring in May 2018, finally signed a $400 million rescue deal with United Arab Emirates utility company Utico last month.

It also had its moratorium extended by another two months until the end of January 2020.

Hyflux said of the Aqua Munda in its filing on Tuesday, that it "will make the appropriate announcements as and when there are any further material developments".