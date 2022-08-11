New Grab HQ in S'pore will house merchant centre to help small firms grow online

SINGAPORE - Super app Grab officially opened its new nine-storey headquarters on Thursday (Aug 11), as the company celebrated its 10th anniversary.

The 42,000 square metre office space at One-North business park will house some 3,000 staff and a research and development centre, as well as a new merchant centre to help small companies to grow.

The merchant centre will provide Grab’s small business partners with business consultations and operational support to expand their online presence, said co-founder and group chief executive Anthony Tan.

Mr Tan said that Grab is very optimistic about South-east Asia in the longer term, given the significant market opportunity and current under-penetration of digital services.

“But we are also pragmatic about the current realities of rising inflation and its direct impact on our business and our partners.

“This is prompting our consumers to expect more affordable services, and conversely, our driver and merchant-partners to expect higher net earnings,” he said, adding that this is why relentless innovation is urgently needed.

Grab has grown from a small ride-hailing platform - in the days when there was lower smartphone adoption in the region - to a leading super app in South-East Asia providing a range of services spanning food deliveries to fintech.

It is present in nearly 500 cities across eight countries. It also listed on the tech-heavy Nasdaq exchange in December last year, after a US$40 billion merger with special purpose acquisition company Altimeter Growth.

Reflecting on Grab’s 10-year journey, Mr Tan said the firm has had to adapt its business many times to changing market environments and the Covid-19 pandemic was one of its toughest periods.

“I am glad we not only managed to survive but have thrived along with our ecosystem,” he said.

Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, who graced the anniversary celebrations at the new headquarters, said Grab’s journey has been an inspiration to all, and Singaporeans in particular.

“It is a story that is familiar to us, because it is a story about the underdog succeeding against all odds and making the impossible possible,” he said.

DPM Wong noted that like Singapore, Grab started from humble beginnings and had to confront challenges along the way, such as a complex and fragmented South-east Asian market.

The firm also had to face down larger competitors, he noted. In 2018, Grab acquired the South-east Asian operations of Uber, its main competitor in the ride-hailing space. The deal also saw Grab expand its food delivery business to Singapore and Malaysia, while Uber took a 27.5 per cent stake in Grab.

Mr Wong thanked the delivery riders and Grab staff for helping Singapore to get through the last two years of the pandemic.

