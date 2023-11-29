New certifications to help accountants in S’pore drive sustainability in manufacturing

SINGAPORE – Accountants and finance professionals are to play a bigger role in driving environmental sustainability in the manufacturing sector with new certifications to ensure that they have the skills to help firms with sustainability reporting and standards.

This was part of a slew of initiatives launched by the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants (ISCA) on Nov 29 at a conference held at Marina Bay Sands.

Adapting and translating global trends to accountancy work is important, said Second Minister for Finance Indranee Rajah at the conference.

“As the green momentum picks up, there will be increasing demand for accountants to provide assurance on sustainability disclosures and help companies to mitigate climate-related risks,” she said.

“Accountants are already well versed in reviewing finances of companies, so there is a natural progression to build new capabilities and expand your stewardship role to include sustainability issues.”

They will have their work cut out for them. According to a study on the role of accountancy in the manufacturing sector launched on Nov 29, only 37 per cent of the manufacturing firms it looked at have implemented sustainability initiatives.

The joint study by ISCA, the Singapore Manufacturing Federation (SMF), Deloitte and the Singapore Management University (SMU) also found that only 21 per cent of the firms studied have done sustainability reporting.

But this is set to change in the next few years, with 70 per cent of the companies saying that they have begun some form of sustainability transformation.

The data was obtained through a survey of 115 manufacturing companies, one-on-one interviews with senior executives from 20 companies, and focus group sessions.

The study also examined the skill sets needed for sustainability transformation in the manufacturing sector, which include sustainability data management and impact measurement, and sustainability risk management.

To this end, ISCA launched two new sustainability certifications.

The first – the sustainability professional certification – is for professionals who are supporting their organisations in sustainability reporting, as well as those interested in kick-starting the decarbonisation journey for their organisations, ISCA, Deloitte, SMF and SMU said in a joint statement.

The second – the sustainability assurance professional certification – targets accountants who are involved in providing assurance in sustainability reports, so that they have essential knowledge of assurance standards.

ISCA president Teo Ser Luck said: “As the business landscape takes a profound shift towards ensuring sustainable practices, accountants are increasingly positioned as key anchors in driving this transformation.

“Our joint study reinforces the notion that accountancy and finance professionals are well placed to upskill themselves with the relevant skill sets which will stand them in good stead to steer sustainability transformation in companies, including those in the manufacturing sector.”