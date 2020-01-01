New CEOs for Thomson Medical and Yeo Hiap Seng

Healthcare provider Thomson Medical Group and beverage maker Yeo Hiap Seng both announced new chief executives after markets closed on Monday.

Thomson Medical has named public health specialist Wong Chiang Yin, a former CEO of Cordlife Group, as its new chief executive and executive director, starting from Feb 1.

Mr Roy Quek, who quit as Thomson Medical's CEO in September, has also quit as a non-executive director. He is leaving to pursue other interests, the company said.

Dr Wong is an independent director of RHT Health Trust and a special adviser to mainboard-listed Thomson Medical. He was also CEO of mainboard-listed Cordlife from 2016 to 2018, and CEO and executive director of the hospital unit at Pantai Holdings.

Meanwhile, mainboard-listed Yeo Hiap Seng said Mr Melvin Teo is resigning as CEO in March and will be replaced by Mr Samuel Koh, a vice-president at Coca-Cola Company.

Mr Teo, who is leaving to pursue other interests, joined the company as an executive director in early 2015 and became CEO a few months later.

Mr Koh will be group CEO-designate from Jan 14 and take over on March 14.

Mr Teo will remain as an adviser to Yeo Hiap Seng till July 13 to ensure an orderly transition.

Mr Koh most recently served as vice-president of Coca-Cola's Greater China and Korea business for the past two years, where he led new business ventures and investments in emerging beverage players.

Thomson Medical shares closed down 3 per cent at 6.4 cents yesterday, while Yeo Hiap Seng stock closed 0.5 per cent lower at 94 cents.