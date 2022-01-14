Netflix's Squid Game, Kingdom show the way in race to global streaming domination

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) - It took Squid Game just four weeks last year to become the most-watched Netflix show ever released in any language. But when it comes to the streaming giant's global ambitions, what happened afterwards matters even more - viewers who devoured Squid Game started watching more shows in Korean.

During the week of Oct 11, My Name, a drama about a woman seeking to avenge her father's murder, jumped into the Netflix top 10 for non-English series. The following week, The King's Affection, a romance set during the Joseon dynasty, did the same. The week of Nov 15, Hellbound, a fantasy thriller set in the near future, supplanted Squid Game as the most-watched non-English show on Netflix across the world.

The series were not just popular in South Korea. People were consuming them in Indonesia, Thailand, Colombia and Mexico. All told, over the past six months, South Korea has contributed more popular Netflix programmes than any country other than the United States, according to the company's weekly top 10 lists.

Now, Netflix is hoping to ride its Korean surge to greater success elsewhere in the Asia-Pacific zone.

Netflix, which reports earnings next week, ended September with 213 million subscribers, the most of any streaming service, and executives believe it can one day reach 500 million customers.

The pressure remains to keep growing its audience. Investors, who value the company at more than US$230 billion (S$309 billion), expect Netflix to continue its track record of adding 20 million or so customers each year.

To do so, the Asia-Pacific currently represents Netflix's greatest opportunity for growth, said Mr Michael Morris, an analyst with Guggenheim. "If you are on this path to hundreds and hundreds of millions of subscribers, a lot of it has to come from Asia given how big it is," he said.

Capitalising on its current momentum will be crucial. Already, Netflix has tapped Ms Kim Minyoung, once its top creative executive in South Korea, to oversee programming across all of Asia-Pacific, excluding India.

Ms Kim and her colleagues, who helped forge Netflix's hard-earned success in South Korea, are betting the lessons they learnt there and the pipeline of local language shows they have built can be used to jump-start Netflix's growth in myriad other countries.

"We do believe there is a global audience (for those programmes)," said Ms Kim.

The first idea was to try to carve out a niche by differentiating Netflix's menu from what could already be found on Korean TV. For decades, Korean dramas had been widely popular across Asia and were known for melodramatic, fairy tale-style romances.

Netflix set out to make romantic comedies that blended personal struggles, science fiction and elements of espionage into the typical formulaic love stories.

Netflix's early attempt to make Korean rom-coms different failed to resonate widely with viewers. At the same time, Netflix hit on a better approach: mining the scrap heap of discarded ideas from local television.

Bound by certain social taboos and rules on what could be shown on public broadcast TV, mainstream networks in South Korea typically passed on most of what they got pitched. The resulting flow of rejected ideas created an opening for Netflix.

Netflix began harvesting ideas considered too edgy for the broadcasters and building a slate of programming that leaned into sex and violence, as well as prickly themes, such as social inequality and politics.