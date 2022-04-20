Netflix subscribers fall for first time in a decade, shares plunge 26%

LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - Netflix said inflation, the war in Ukraine and fierce competition contributed to a loss of subscribers for the first time in more than a decade and predicted more contraction ahead, marking an abrupt shift in fortune for a streaming company that thrived during the pandemic.

Netflix's 26 per cent tumble after the bell on Tuesday (April 19) erased about US$40 billion (S$54.7 billion) of its stock market value. Since it warned in January of weak subscriber growth, the company has lost nearly half of its value.

The lagging subscriber growth prompted Netflix for the first time to say it might offer a lower-priced version of the service with advertising.

The company said it lost 200,000 subscribers in its first quarter, falling well short of its forecast of adding 2.5 million subscribers. Suspending service in Russia after the Ukraine invasion resulted in the loss of 700,000 members.

The headwinds facing Netflix pummeled other video streaming-related stocks, with Roku dropping over 6 per cent, Walt Disney falling 5 per cent and Warner Bros Discovery down 3.5 per cent.

Netflix, which currently has 221.6 million subscribers, last reported losing customers in October 2011.

The company offered a gloomy prediction for the spring quarter, forecasting it would lose 2 million subscribers, despite the return of such hotly anticipated series as Stranger Things and Ozark and the debut of the film The Grey Man, starring Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling. Wall Street targeted 227 million for the second quarter, according to Refinitiv data.

In addition to advertising-supported plans, the company is also looking to generate additional revenue from customers who share their account with friends or family outside their home.

"Those who have followed Netflix know that I've been against the complexity of advertising, and a big fan of the simplicity of subscription," said CEO Reed Hastings. "But, as much as I'm a fan of that, I'm a bigger fan of consumer choice."

Mr Hastings said "it's pretty clear" that ad-supported services are working for Disney and HBO.

Confluence of events

Netflix's first-quarter revenue grew 10 per cent to US$7.87 billion, slightly below Wall Street's forecasts. It reported per-share net earnings of US$3.53, beating the Wall Street consensus of US$2.89.

"The large number of households sharing accounts - combined with competition, is creating revenue growth headwinds. The big Covid boost to streaming obscured the picture until recently," Netflix said, explaining the difficulties of signing up new customers.

In addition to the paying households, Netflix is being watched by an additional 100 million households that it said were sharing accounts, including 30 million in the United States and Canada. As penetration has increased, the number of shared accounts has become a bigger problem.