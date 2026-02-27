Netflix drops Warner Bros bid, leaving Paramount the winner with $140 billion deal

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Los Angeles – Netflix dropped out of the fight to buy Warner Bros Discovery, clearing the way for rival bidder Paramount Skydance to clinch its US$111 billion (S$140.3 billion) deal for the historic Hollywood studio.

“The transaction we negotiated would have created shareholder value with a clear path to regulatory approval,” Netflix said on feb 26 in a statement.

“However, we’ve always been disciplined, and at the price required to match Paramount Skydance’s latest offer, the deal is no longer financially attractive, so we are declining to match the Paramount Skydance bid.”

Netflix shares jumped as much as 13 per cent in after-hours trading, indicating that investors were happy to see the company walk away from the deal. Warner Bros fell with investors no longer anticipating a bidding war. Paramount shares were unchanged.

Netflix inked a US$82.7 billion deal, including assumed debt, to acquire the studio and streaming businesses of Warner Bros in December, but repeated counter-offers from Paramount for the entire company reopened the bidding . Warner Bros deemed Paramount’s latest US$31-a-share offer superior on Feb 26.

An early mover in online TV, Netflix has built a profitable business with more than 325 million consumers around the globe paying a monthly subscription for its TV shows and movies.

Legacy film and TV producers such as Paramount and Warner Bros have launched their own streaming services but lack the subscriber base of rivals, as their traditional networks continue to lose viewers and advertisers.

Paramount’s offer included Warner Bros cable TV networks such as CNN and TNT. The company, led by technology heir David Ellison, kicked off the bidding for Warner Bros with a private offer in September.

That came just one month after Mr Ellison closed on the merger of his Skydance Media with Paramount, giving the 43-year-old control of the Paramount film studio, streaming service and TV networks like CBS and MTV.

Warner Bros began soliciting offers for the business in October before finalising the deal with Netflix in December.

After apparently losing the fight, Paramount launched a multi-pronged campaign to get back in the game. The company launched a tender offer for Warner Bros shares and threatened a proxy fight at the next annual meeting.

Paramount lobbied regulators and politicians, including US President Donald Trump, with Mr Ellison making multiple trips to Washington to make his case.

The company made adjustments to the terms of its offer after repeated rejections by Warner Bros. Those included personal guarantees on more than US$40 billion in equity from Mr Ellison’s father, Oracle chairman Larry Ellison, one of the world’s richest men.

Paramount also promised to give Warner Bros US$2.8 billion to pay Netflix for terminating their agreement, and to pay Warner Bros US$7 billion if its deal fails to secure the required regulatory approvals. BLOOMBERG