NEW YORK (AFP) - Wall Street stocks ended a bad week on a downcast note on Friday (Jan 21) after disappointing Netflix results sent shares of the streaming company tumbling, pushing the Nasdaq deeper into a correction.

The tech-centered index ended at 13,768.92, down 2.7 per cent for the day and off more than seven percent for the week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 1.3 per cent to 34,265.37, while the broad-based S&P 500 dropped 1.9 per cent to 4,397.92.