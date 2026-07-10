Nasdaq ends sharply higher; chip surge offsets Iran worries

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Traders working on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on July 9, in New York City.

NEW YORK - The Nasdaq ended sharply higher on July 9, as Micron Technology fuelled a rally in chip stocks that eclipsed fears that renewed US and Iranian attacks might prolong the Middle East conflict and fuel inflation.

Tehran said it hit US military targets in Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain following US strikes against Iran on July 8.

The PHLX chip index surged 3.06 per cent, up for a second straight session.

The Dow and the S&P 500 also closed higher.

Micron Technology jumped 4.5 per cent after the company laid out plans to invest more than US$250 billion (S$323 billion) in the US through 2035, to benefit from demand for memory chips to supply the boom in artificial intelligence.

Applied Materials climbed 3.2 per cent and Sandisk surged 7.6 per cent.

AI-related stocks have been volatile lately as investors worried about the sustainability of a rally that has helped Wall Street reach record levels in 2026.

“This is still very much an AI bull market. For a bit, it was starting to broaden out, but that’s contingent on oil prices and interest rates staying anchored, and with this flare-up in the Middle East, that calls that part of the bull market into question,” said Ross Mayfield, investment strategy analyst at Baird in Louisville, Kentucky.

Meta Platforms rose after Reuters reported that the company plans to manufacture AI chips starting in September.

The S&P 500 climbed 0.81 per cent to end the session at 7,543.66 points. The Nasdaq gained 1.3 per cent to 26,206.89 points, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.27 per cent to 52,487.41 points.

Seven of the 11 S&P 500 sector indexes rose, led by information technology, up 1.65 per cent, followed by a 1.46 per cent gain in consumer discretionary.

Following July 9’s gains, the S&P 500 is up about 10 per cent in 2026, and it remains down less than 1 per cent from its June 2 record high close.

With quarterly reporting season set to get under way, analysts on average expect S&P 500 earnings to increase 24 per cent year-over-year, with technology companies accounting for much of that increase, according to LSEG I/B/E/S.

The S&P 500 is trading at about 20 times expected earnings, down from 21 a month ago.

The number of Americans filing claims for unemployment benefits fell last week, suggesting the labour market remained stable despite a slowdown in job growth in June.

The Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged at its June meeting, under new chairman Kevin Warsh, but minutes released on July 8 showed a few policymakers saw a case for raising borrowing costs before ultimately agreeing to hold steady.

Traders are pricing in a likely 25-basis-point rate hike by the Fed’s December meeting, according to CME’s FedWatch tool.

PepsiCo fell 3.3 per cent despite the snacks and soda giant beating second-quarter revenue estimates.

Costco Wholesale’s shares sank 4.2 per cent to a six-month low after the retailer reported decelerating comparable sales for June.

Advancing issues outnumbered falling ones within the S&P 500 by a 1.5-to-one ratio.

Volume on US exchanges was relatively light, with 14.7 billion shares traded, compared to an average of 22.9 billion shares over the previous 20 sessions. REUTERS