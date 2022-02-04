Nasdaq ends 3.7% lower as US stocks drop on weak earnings

NEW YORK (AFP) - The Nasdaq plunged more than 3 per cent on Thursday (Feb 3), following weak earnings from Facebook parent Meta as stocks resumed their downward shift amid worries over tightening monetary policy.

All three major indices finished with losses, snapping a four-day winning streak, with the Nasdaq falling 3.7 per cent to 13,878.82.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.5 per cent to 35,111.16, while the broad-based S&P 500 shed 2.4 per cent to 4,477.44.

Thursday's session shows that rallies are "fragile," said Liz Young, head of investment strategy at SoFi.

"The reason that it's fragile is because we are going into a tightening cycle. And things like earnings are going to be scrutinised that much more closely."

Meta late on Wednesday had reported weaker-than-expected profits following a loss of one million daily users globally on its signature social media platform.

Shares finished 26.4 per cent lower, but Meta was not the only company to be punished after disappointing results.

Spotify Technology sank 16.8 per cent as it issued a lacklustre forecast while facing questions over its handling of podcaster Joe Rogan's comments discouraging Covid-19 vaccines.

Dow members Honeywell International and Merck dropped 7.6 per cent and 3.7 per cent after results.