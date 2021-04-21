Nanofilm, Temasek planning hydrogen venture

Mainboard-listed Nanofilm Technologies has entered into a non-binding term sheet for a joint venture with Temasek to tap opportunities in the hydrogen energy economy.

Sydrogen Energy, the joint venture between the nanotechnology solutions provider and Temasek subsidiary Venezio Investments, will apply Nanofilm's advanced materials surface solutions to critical components in fuel cell and electrolyser systems.

This venture seeks to bring about a "tipping point" in the mass commercial adoption of the proprietary technology and fast-track the commercialisation of a wide range of fuel cell applications, Nanofilm said in a statement on Monday.

As the most abundant element in the world, hydrogen offers a sustainable energy source at zero carbon emission output.

Hydrogen fuel cells generate electricity that is cleaner and more efficient as they emit only water; unlike conventional sources of energy, it does not emit carbon dioxide or other pollutants harmful to the environment.

Sydrogen will first focus on commercialising the adoption of the advanced materials coating process for the key components of the proton-exchange membrane fuel cell (PEMFC) stack systems.

The PEMFC is an example of a hydrogen fuel cell often developed for transport applications.

As production scales up over time, large-cost components in PEMFC stack systems will gain production-cost efficiency, and this is expected to accelerate adoption.

Fuel cells and electrolysers, though critical components in the hydrogen economy, have been plagued by cost and durability issues, Nanofilm said.

The company's advanced materials solutions, however, have certain properties, such as corrosion resistance and high conductivity, that can help overcome existing limitations, said Nanofilm chief technology officer Lars Ralf Rainer Lieberwirth.

"Through our solutions, we will be able to utilise materials that are relatively more cost-efficient and abundant for use in the bipolar plates of PEMFC stack systems, allowing for simpler system designs to be adopted and extending the product's useful life and performance in terms of power density and heat control," he added.

Nanofilm is expected to hold a majority stake in Sydrogen with board control, but the term sheet is not legally binding and subject to further negotiations between the parties.

Nanofilm's shares closed 5.2 per cent higher at $5.47 yesterday.

