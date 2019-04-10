My SME Story Ep 6: Seng Hua Hng Foodstuff

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - The Business Times puts six Singapore SMEs under the spotlight in My SME Story, a new fortnightly six-episode series supported by the Info-communications Media Development Authority's (IMDA) PSB programme.

In this week's final episode of My SME Story, we feature Seng Hua Hng Foodstuff, the homegrown SME is better known as the manufacturer of popular nuts brand Camel Nuts.

Its director and second generation leader Poh Shih Yin shares how the traditional business is keeping up with the times and what are their plans for the future.

My SME Story will run from January to April. It will be available on BT, other Singapore Press Holdings platforms, and social media. To watch the videos, go to bt.sg/videos.